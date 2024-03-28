Canterbury Cricket may invest in Rangiora oval

Canterbury Cricket is looking to invest in Rangiora’s Mainpower Oval.

Chief executive Jeremy Curwin is looking to collaborate with Canterbury Country Cricket and the Waimakariri District Council to support the rapid growth of the sport in the region.

Canterbury Cricket chief executive Jeremy Curwin (left) and Canterbury Country Cricket executive director Peter Devlin. Photo: David Hill

The growing profile of cricket, especially the women’s game, means Canterbury Cricket is fast outgrowing its facilities at Hagley Park in Christchurch and MainPower Oval.

The council is consulting on expansion plans as part of the draft 2024/34 Long Term Plan, which would see a second cricket oval and training facilities developed on council-owned land near the existing oval.

The project is expected to cost more than $1 million, with the council proposing to contribute $500,000.

While Hagley Park remains Canterbury’s number one cricket ground, there is no opportunity for expansion, Mr Curwin said.

It means MainPower Oval is hosting a growing number of men’s, women’s, age group and Canterbury Country matches.

‘‘At the moment we’re playing 65 days of cricket on the oval in a season, which is way too many,’’ he said.

"Our goal would be to play premium matches on the oval or about 35 days of cricket, and the rest on the second oval.

Rangiora’s MainPower Oval could soon undergo an expansion. Photo: David Hill

"And having better facilities will make the game more accessible and inspire people.’’

The return of cricket to Free to Air television this summer has seen a dramatic boost to playing numbers this season.

"Having it on television is starting to make the game more appealing as kids are seeing the White Ferns on Free to Air.

"It has made a massive difference. If you can’t see it, you can’t be it.’’

Canterbury Country Cricket executive director Peter Devlin said his organisation catered for an extra 20 teams in the lower grades when cricket returned after the Christmas break this season.

"It is our biggest increase by far. Normally we would expect eight to 10 extra teams.

"Part of that is the programmes we do in schools, but the fact it is accessible on television has made a difference."

Mr Devlin said doubling the capacity at MainPower Oval could open up new possibilities, including hosting children’s cricket tournaments.

Canterbury Cricket hopes to start work on developing the new facilities in 2026, with the aim of having it ready for the 2026/27 cricket season.

"We are massively positive about it because we need it. All the major associations need two grounds," Mr Curwin said.

"At the moment the burden is on Country, but if we work together we can bring together our skills and resources to make it more sustainable."

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air