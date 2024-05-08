Canterbury wetland projects get funding boost

The Waimakariri Zone Committee met on Monday. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Eight environmental projects in Waimakariri are set to receive funding boosts, including three wetland projects near Kaiapoi.

The Waimakariri Zone Committee recommended the eight projects receive a share of the remaining $66,000 from its 2023/24 action plan budget.

Committee chair Carolyne Latham said 12 applications were received for projects totalling $150,000.

‘‘Nine of the projects met the criteria.

‘‘Some of the projects have only been allocated partial funding to meet the budget that we have, but we hope it will be enough to at least complete aspects of those projects.’’

Three wetland projects north of Kaiapoi are among those set to receive funding.

Two allocations of $15,000 have been recommended for a bittern and īnanga (whitebait) rushland project and for a fencing and planting project at nearby O’Kair Lagoon on the side branch of the McIntosh’s Drain waterway.

A nearby Pohio Wetland project has also received $11,700.

A restoration project at Hunters Stream at Springbank, between Rangiora and Oxford, will receive $5285, and a wetland enhancement project at Ketchum Cottage, Fernside, near Rangiora, will receive $7210.

Other projects include a riparian enhancement project ($6000) at Whiterock Mains, near Oxford, and year three of monitoring by the Sefton Saltwater Creek Catchment Group ($2805).

The remaining $3000 has been allocated to the Waimakariri environmental awards run by the Waimakariri Biodiversity Working Group.

The Ashley Rakahuri Rivercare Group received $9000 towards its ongoing estuary shorebird monitoring in July last year.

Each of the 10 Canterbury water zones was allocated $75,000 from Environment Canterbury’s 2023/24 annual plan to distribute to projects which support the implementation of their local zone action plan.

The final decision on the funding will be made at the next Environment Canterbury water and land committee meeting next month.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.