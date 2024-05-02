Council finally fills key management roles

Staff recruitment remains a headache for Kaikōura District Council. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Key appointments have been made at Kaikōura District Council - but there are still gaps to fill as it struggles to find staff.

Staff recruitment has been a headache for the district council in recent years, but chief executive Will Doughty says he has finally appointed a new building control manager.

The council has had vacancies in its building department for more than two years.

‘‘We are consistently chasing our tail looking to get some replacements and we have had good support from contractors and other councils in the building space.

‘‘But it is good to get a full-time role based here.’’

Mr Doughty said other Canterbury councils have been providing support with building inspections and consenting over the last two years, particularly the Hurunui District Council.

Glen Vaughan will be moving from the Central Otago District Council to be the new building control manager in Kaikōura, starting on July 1.

A new building administrator and a new emergency management officer have also been appointed.

But the position of building control officer remains vacant after more than two years, while there is also a vacancy for a part-time customer services officer.

Despite the lack of permanent building staff based in Kaikōura, the council has received a favourable accreditation assessment from International Accreditation New Zealand (IANZ).

‘‘It is a credit to the team that we have no significant non-compliances and seven general non-compliances,’’ Mr Doughty said.

‘‘This is an outstanding result.’’

Should the council address the general non-compliance issues by July it will be classified as a ‘‘low risk’’ building control authority, with the next assessment due in 2026.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.