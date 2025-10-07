Developer focusses on Canterbury projects

Infinity managing director Paul Croft (left) discusses the ongoing commercial development at Ravenswood with Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

A Wānaka-based developer says the "future is in Canterbury".

Councils have been coming under fire for being too slow to open up land for housing, but now that more land has opened up, Infinity Investment Group can see a big future in Canterbury.

"We still have some projects in Cromwell, but the real growth is in Christchurch and North Canterbury," Infinity managing director Paul Croft said.

Infinity has projects in Belfast and Yaldhurst in Christchurch, and Ravenswood in North Canterbury.

It was also the founder of Pegasus Town.

Croft said he is particularly proud of the Ravenswood development.

"I’ve seen this develop from a blade of grass. Ravenswood is New Zealand’s newest town centre.

"This has been an amazing ride for a little Timaru boy."

The Ravenswood subdivision has about 220 sections left for sale out of 1500, while a new development of up to 3000 sections at nearby Gressons Rd is now being planned, following the adoption of the new Waimakariri District Plan.

The Ravenswood Central retail and commercial development is growing, with a further 8ha to be developed over the next 10 years.

"Our focus is on having lots of carparking," Croft said.

"We already have people from Kaiapoi and Rangiora coming here for the ease of car parking."

Croft said he estimated the development has created more than 1000 jobs and could create thousands more over the next decade.

"What’s really exciting is that it’s creating jobs for young people, particularly in the supermarket.

"This project has been focused around young families and also for those downsizing."

He said there are signs the market is improving, with five sections sold in the last week "and we haven’t seen that in a while".

When former Transport Minister Simeon Brown gave the go-ahead for the Woodend Bypass in July last year, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency staff expressed surprise at how much the Ravenswood subdivision had grown.

It prompted a rethink of the bypass design, which will see the Pegasus roundabout replaced by an overpass.

"Having an underpass to Pegasus will be significant, and it is something the community wants to happen," Croft said.

"It’s taken a long time, but it will finally happen."

The Ravenswood sub-division and Ravenswood Central retail and commercial area are continuing to grow. Photo: Ravenswood Developments Ltd

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey said the completed Woodend Bypass will open up Ravenswood Central as a shopping destination for people from north Christchurch.

"It will be quicker and easier to get here with the motorway and the bypass.

"I think with the growth potential here, this is going to become such a key shopping area for the region."

The proposed Gressons Rd development was one of several new developments identified in the Waimakariri District Plan adopted in June, as the council looks to unlock land for up to 17,000 homes.

The Waimakariri district’s population is projected to grow from 72,000 to around 100,000 over the next 30 years.

Land has also been opened up for developments around Rangiora, Kaiapoi and Oxford.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.