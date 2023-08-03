Fire at Pareora meat processing plant contained

Fire crews have rushed to the Silver Ferns Farms processing plant at Pareora. Photo: Claire Allison

Firefighters have managed to contain a fire at a large meat processing plant at Pareora, south of Timaru.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokeswoman said the fire had been brought under control by about 8.50pm.

Do you know more? Email reporters@odt.co.nz

"They [firefighters] are now dampening hotspots and waiting for smoke to clear so they can make sure the fire has not spread."

Emergency services were called to the Silver Fern Farms site at about 6.45pm, where a building was reported to be on fire.

Eight fire appliances were working at the site.

An employee told Stuff that staff were evacuated at about 6.55pm.

The cause of the fire is not thought to be suspicious though a investigation into the cause will take place.

A spokesman for Silver Fern Farms said nobody was injured in the fire and the extent of the damage was limited.

While assessments were ongoing, he said they were not expecting significant impacts to operations.