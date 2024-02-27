Have you seen this Toyota Land Cruiser?

Police believe photos were taken of a person in this stolen Toyota Land Cruiser which would assist with their investigation. Photo: Police

Canterbury police investigating the theft of a Toyota Land Cruiser last week are asking for the public's help.

A police spokesperson said the theft occurred from a Rangiora address between 11pm on Thursday, February 22, and 6am on Friday, February 23.

The vehicle was then seen on Loburn Terrace Rd on Saturday, February 24, about 2.30pm.

"Police believe photos were taken of a person in the stolen vehicle which would assist us with our investigation," the spokesperson said.

"If you have any photos, please contact the Rangiora Police on 105, or come into the Rangiora Police Station, quoting file number 240225/8272."