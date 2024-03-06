Key projects almost completed

Kaikōura is on the brink of significant growth as several projects come to fruition for the tourist town.

The Kaikōura District Council is awaiting a decision on a proposed business park, a housing development is about to take off and planning is continuing on a commercial development at Wakatu Quay.

Council chief executive Will Doughty said a decision from a council-appointed commissioner was due to soon on a private plan change to develop the Kaikōura Business Park to the south of the town.

More than 100 submissions were received, but no hearing was required, leaving Mr Doughty optimistic of a positive outcome.

"It will be great to see that operational. It has been a long time in the making, as the seed of an idea was first conceived of about 10 or 15 years ago.’’

Kaikōura Business Park Ltd is proposing to build a business park on a 21.6 hectare site on the corner of Inland Kaikōura Rd and State Highway 1.

The proposed development would bring light industrial businesses together in one location, taking some pressure off Beach Rd.

Kaikōura District Council chief executive Will Doughty (left), Kaikōura Library family history club facilitator Wendy Campbell and Sarah Wright, the council’s community development and events manager, were out in force at the Kaikōura A&P Show. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Mr Doughty said the council has made progress on the infrastructure to allow for housing in the Vicarage Views sub-division, off Ludstone Rd, which received a resource consent last year.

The seven-hectare, 83-home development is part of a $7.8 million funding agreement for Kaikōura from Kāinga Ora’s Infrastructure Acceleration Fund.

It is expected to provide homes qualifying for the Government’s First Home Grant House Price Cap ($700,000) and provide some much needed older person’s housing units.

The council has been working on roading, footpaths and a cycleway to connect Vicarage Views with local schools, the town centre and the Ocean Ridge sub-division, to the south of Kaikōura.

Stage two of the proposed project was the rezoning of parts of the Ocean Ridge sub-division, to the south of the town, to allow for more housing.

The council has also received interest from another developer interested in providing older person’s accommodation in the town.

Kaikōura has an ageing population with 33 percent of the town’s population expected to be over the age of 65 within 10 years.

"There is definitely a need for older person’s housing or an aged care facility,’’ Mr Doughty said.

Work is under way on the detailed design for the proposed Wakatu Quay commercial development, and is expected to be completed in June, he said.

The project has been made possible thanks to a $9.8 million grant from the Provincial Growth Fund awarded in 2019.

As the lead developer, the council will make provision to borrow up to $800,000 in this year’s 2024/34 Long Term Plan.

The development is expected to have a seafood theme, with a mix of hospitality, local artists, fishing and tourism businesses.

The council is also continuing to work on its Spatial Plan to make provision for future growth, as part of its District Plan review, with a draft plan expected to be ready for consultation later this year.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.