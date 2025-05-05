Hefty fine for Southland farming company over effluent

A fine was handed out to a Southland company on Monday for breaching the Resource Management Act. Photo: ODT files

A large-scale Southland farming company has been fined $82,500 for discharging effluent in a manner which could have entered waterways.

Gladvale Farms Ltd committed the offending on two occasions in October 2019 at an Oreti Plains farm, north of Invercargill.

The company was sentenced today after being found guilty in February following an August 2024 judge-alone trial.

Legal action against the company began when Environment Southland alleged the Resource Management Act had been breached through effluent discharge on or into land which could have resulted in the contaminant entering water.

It was alleged the defendant irrigated at night without monitoring due to employees being off-duty.

The judgement said although it was not necessary to prove the contaminant had entered or impacted the waterway, there was sufficient evidence to show it had.

Steps taken to mitigate against the discharge were not sufficient, including using a digger to move effluent further into a paddock.

Appearing by video feed from Christchurch, Judge Steven told the court that 90% of the fine would go to the council.

Gladvale Farms Ltd operates five dairy farms in Southland with 3700 cows across 3300 acres (1335ha), according to its website.

Stuff has previously reported fines against the company of $27,000 in 2018/19, and $18,750 in 2017.

• LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air