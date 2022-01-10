Monday, 10 January 2022

More human remains found on North Canterbury beach

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    Flowers left at Leithfield Beach. Photo: Kurt Bayer
    Flowers left at Leithfield Beach. Photo: Kurt Bayer
    More human remains have washed up on a North Canterbury beach, police say.

    It comes after a member of the public found the remains of an adult on Thursday that had washed ashore on Leithfield Beach in Hurunui.

    The latest remains were found at Leithfield Beach on Sunday. Police say they are linked to the same person.

    Senior Sergeant Stephen McDaniel said police were continuing their enquiries into the remains.

    "We are satisfied the deceased person is an adult," McDaniel said on Thursday.

    An autopsy was carried out on Friday but no details have been released.

    Anyone with information about the remains is encouraged to call 105 and quote file number 220106/5800.

    - Additional reporting NZ Herald

     

     

     

    Sponsored Content

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter