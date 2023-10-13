New deck for 147-year-old Canterbury bridge

The Waimakariri Gorge Bridge. Photo: Supplied

A new surface will be installed on the Waimakariri Gorge Bridge as a long-term upgrade to the bridge.

Over recent months temporary repairs have been continuing on the Waimakariri Gorge Bridge to ensure it could stay open while a long-term option was explored jointly by the Selwyn and Waimakariri district councils which share ownership of the bridge.

An assessment of the bridge has found the main structure is sound, but a new deck is required.

Short-term maintenance has recently been carried out, including repairing potholes on the bridge deck surface, installing metal plates where the timber deck is wearing and tightening the hold-down bolts.

The short-term repairs have ensured the bridge has remained open to all vehicles.

The next steps are to design and cost the replacement deck which should be completed in November.

The work will then go out to tender for construction.

It is anticipated that a contractor will be appointed in early 2024 and the deck replacement work will be carried out in about mid-February to April next year.