One dead after ATV crash near Amberley

One person has died at the scene of a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle near Amberley.
Emergency services were called to a property in the Omihi area after the incident was reported just before 11.30am on Monday.
"Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the person died at the scene," a police spokesperson said.
WorkSafe has been notified and the serious crash unit were at the scene.