Monday, 22 July 2024

3.20 pm

One dead after ATV crash near Amberley

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    One person has died at the scene of a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle near Amberley.

    Emergency services were called to a property in the Omihi area after the incident was reported just before 11.30am on Monday.

    "Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the person died at the scene," a police spokesperson said.

    WorkSafe has been notified and the serious crash unit were at the scene.

