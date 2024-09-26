Person dies at scene of crash near Oxford

A person has died after a single-vehicle crash in rural Canterbury on Wednesday night.

The crash on Depot Rd, View Hill, near the Eyre River, was reported to police about 8pm.

In a statement, police said the driver, who was the sole occupant, died at the scene near Oxford.

Depot Rd was closed between Woodstock and Woodside Rds last night but has since reopened.

Inquiries were under way to determine the circumstances of the crash.