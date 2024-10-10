Second bridge, Rolleston housing development make fast-track list

Photo: Supplied

Ashburton’s second bridge will be on the fast track to construction - once the funding is sorted.

The government revealed the 149 proposals selected for its contentious Fast-Track Approvals Bill, which is due to pass into law by the end of this year.

The Bill aims to accelerate resource consents from years down to months, and get big projects built quicker.

That means once the Ashburton District Council and NZ Transport Agency finalise the funding arrangements for the second bridge, it can accelerate the process toward construction.

The council is also awaiting the result of its application to the Regional Infrastructure Fund.

The Klondyke water storage project is also on the list.

That aims to improve the irrigation reliability of the existing MHV Water Ltd and Ashburton Lyndhurst Irrigation Ltd community irrigation schemes by constructing greater storage capacity.

Rangitata MP James Meager was pleased to see both projects confirmed under the proposed fast-track legislation.

“Fast-track will bring all of the consenting issues with the new bridge into one place for the expert panel to process, and it will also give confidence to investors that the Klondyke water storage expansion project has the green light to go ahead.

“The Government’s fast-track legislation will boost economic growth and attract investment in Mid Canterbury.

“The streamlined approvals process acts as a one-stop shop to make sure we accelerate major projects, fund essential public services through a stronger economy, and start getting things built in our region.”

Minister for Infrastructure Chris Bishop and Regional Development Minister Shane Jones said the selected projects would help rebuild the economy, fix the housing crisis, improve energy security, and close the infrastructure deficit.

“The projects have been selected through a thorough and robust process which included an open application process run by Ministry for the Environment, analysis by officials, an independent assessment and recommendations process by an independent Advisory Group, and final decisions by Cabinet,” Jones said.

The list has drawn some criticism.

The 58 housing and land development projects on the list, if all consented and built, would add 55,000 houses – including 4727 in the Selwyn District.

That includes the Rolleston West Residential Development, which will build 4200 houses in Rolleston, which was previously rejected by the Selwyn District Council.

The list also includes 11 mining and eight quarrying projects.

Environmental groups have been scathing about some of the items on the government's list of fast-track projects.

Forest and Bird's Richard Capie said it was a dark day for the environment and democracy.

He said under the bill, developments would be able to avoid community consultation, much expert scrutiny, and environmental safeguards under existing laws.

The legislation is still with the Environment Select Committee which will report back in mid-October, and then the legislation is expected to be passed into law before the end of the year.

By Jonathan Leask, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.