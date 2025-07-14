'Concerns for her welfare': Bid to find missing Chch woman

If you have seen Sarah, call 111 and quote reference number 250712/9022. Photo: Police

Police are asking for the public's help to locate a Christchurch woman missing since Saturday.

A police spokesperson said Sarah has been reported missing from her Westmorland home.

"Police and her loved ones have concerns for her welfare," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"She was last seen at home on the afternoon of Saturday, 12 July.

"Anyone who sees her or has information about where she might be should call 111 and quote reference number 250712/9022."