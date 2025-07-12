Miller powers Black Ferns to victory over Australia

Jorja Miller celebrates after scoring a try against Australia. Photo: Getty Images

A second-half clinic in the capital has helped the Black Ferns see off the Wallaroos in style, as they get set to take on the world.

In their final farewell on home soil before their World Cup journey, New Zealand survived an early score to run riot late, putting Australia to the sword 37-12.

Australia have never beaten the Black Ferns in 28 previous attempts and, despite a brave effort, they were outclassed by the reigning world champions.

Sevens convert Jorja Miller put in a superb shift at openside flanker, scoring a stunning individual try, forcing several turnovers and putting in some thunderous hits on defence.

The Ferns were up by just three at the break, but five tries in the second 40 minutes had things looking far more comfortable.

They struck after just 60 seconds, when Miller put winger Portia Woodman-Wickliffe in space on the right edge.

Australia responded straight away, their lineout maul repelled, before Charlotte Caslick swept to the blindside and crashed though the defence.

More than half an hour later, the Ferns finally regained the lead, with Woodman-Wickliffe waltzing over in the corner to take a 10-7 lead at oranges.

Whatever was said in the sheds, things clicked into gear for the Ferns in the second half. Captain Ruahei Demant displayed her power, as she burst through three defenders to find the line.

Miller then produced a scorcher, claiming a goal-line dropout, breaking the line, stepping the cover and fending the final tackler in a piece of individual brilliance.

They continued to pile on the points, as Woodman-Wickliffe bagged her ha-trick, when she was put one on one with her opposite.

After setting things up with a 50-22 kick, centre Sylvia Brunt barged her way over to well and truly seal the result.

Replacement Ruby Tui put the icing on the cake, as she tore after an Iritana Hohaia boxkick, easily winning the race to the ball.