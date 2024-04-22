Spot the movie scarecrows in Methven

Excited kids have been filling in their school holidays searching for their favourite animated movie characters as scarecrows.

That's the theme of this year's scarecrow trail in Methven, which sees children and families flock to the small Mid-Canterbury town in April.

Scarecrows are scattered around outside and inside - some hidden, making them harder to find.

Gillian Heald organises the event with her daughter and grand daughter, saying there's been a good turnout so far this year.

"Children, families, young people, anybody gets a trial map as a group and they go round the town, find the trail, guess the character and then put it on an entry form.

"There are prizes for the most correct entries and there are prizes for the most popular scarecrows."

Mary Cressey and her entry Heimlich from the movie A Bug's Life. PHOTO: EMILY O'HAGAN

Residents, businesses and schools all get involved in making the scarecrows and enjoy watching people discover their creations.

Hairdresser Mary Cressey has taken part in the event for at least six years and decided to make her latest scarecrow design entirely out of recycled materials.

"This year was a joint effort with myself and friends. We had the idea of using tyres and then went to a friend's house to get some tools and just went through her workshop and found different things."

There are 35 scarecrows to be found within walking distance of the town centre.

Cressey said she enjoys getting involved.

"It's fun seeing the kids running around getting fresh air, [it] gives the adults something to do with the kids over the holidays. It brings so many people to the town."

Methven's trail began in 2006 with an adult focus, but the idea was reworked in 2010 by Heald and her daughter.

Heald said they saw it as an opportunity to bring more visitors to the town.

"We started with small beginnings and then it grew and grew until now it's so popular we have to limit the number of scarecrows."

Once the trail finishes for the year people can hang on to their scarecrows as a memento, or they might take them apart to recycle for next year's creation.

- By Emily O'Hagan, made with the support of NZ On Air