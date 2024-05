Central Otago’s largest apple grower has been sold to an Auckland company.

CAJ, which has operated in Ettrick for more than 60 years, was sold earlier this year to SI Orchards Ltd.

The new owners, SI Orchards Ltd whose shareholders, according to the NZ Companies Office, are Aucklanders Wade Glass and Paul Southam. They have had interests in forestry, sawmilling and soft furnishings.

