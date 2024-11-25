70 festive floats entertain big Christmas parade crowd

Thousands of people soaked up the festive atmosphere at Christchurch's 76th annual Christmas Show Parade on Sunday.

The parade saw 70 refurbished floats traverse the 1.2km loop track at Canterbury Agricultural Park.

The free event offered something for everyone - from food vendors and amusement rides to Christmas favourites such as Beauty and the Beast, Disney princesses, Snoopy and the Red Baron.

The Christmas Show Parade on Sunday featured 70 floats. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Children's TV character Bluey was a hit with young fans, as were the superheroes, dancers and performers.

The official crowd number is still being finalised. But Christmas Show Parade director Jason Reekers said it was even bigger than last year when the event attracted 30,000 people.

The big guy in red, Santa Claus, also made an appearance in the parade before he returns to Christchurch on Saturday for Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park at North Hagley Park from 7.30pm.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air