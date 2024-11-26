The show must go on for Canterbury StarJam crew

Dressed up and ready to have fun are Groove Getters Lachlan (front), Kieana (left) and Ollie. Photo: Supplied

Planning for a Canterbury StarJam concert on Saturday is well underway, despite the nationwide organisation ceasing operations earlier this month.

For more than 20 years, the organisation provided young New Zealanders with disabilities the opportunity to shine like superstars as they danced, sang and performed.

Ashburton StarJam volunteer Nicola Algie from the group, Groove Getters, said she and the other nine members and their families felt "shocked, disappointed, let down and angry" as the organisation drew its operations to a close.

"I was absolutely gutted, my heart broke when I like everyone else involved got the email about the closure.

"I had a parent say: ‘How do you tell your kid they can no longer come to this?’," Algie said.

The Groove Getters have been tutored by Mary-Jean Hart and supported by Algie and fellow volunteers Belinda Brand and Karina Webb. They meet at St David's Church on Allens Rd.

Talks were underway in Ashburton on how to keep a similar programme like StarJam going in 2025.

But in the meantime, at the forefront of Algie’s mind has been the organisation’s annual end-of-year concert, in which some of the Groove Getters will participate.

It will be held on Saturday (November 30) at the La Vida Centre on Hansons Lane in Christchurch.

Algie said she has been able to ensure the show went on.

"Thanks to my employer Plains Power who have supported me I have been able to work with others to make sure the kids and their families can have the concert," she said.

She said everyone involved has been working hard on the performance.

Tutor Mary-Jean Hart, Lachlan, Ollie and volunteer Nicola Algie. Photo: Supplied

Normally the concert took months to plan and would include lights, make-up and hair.

"Everything planned for the concert was under the name StarJam, so we are unable to access any of it," Algie said.

Algie has been joined by other volunteers who are determined to ensure the concert goes ahead.

The first hurdle they faced was the cost of venue hire.

Then Christchurch woman Vickie-Anne Parker, who founded the NZ Gifts of Love and Strength charity, connected the volunteers with the Christchurch Casino.

The casino came on board to pay the venue hire and support the volunteers to get liability insurance.

The call is now out for anyone in Canterbury who can help as they are looking for photographers, videographers, an emcee, stage helpers, makeup artists, hairdressers, security staff, help with food and music.

"It's an insane amount of organisation. But as a collective group of volunteers banding together, we are pulling the concert together, even under the time pressure we have to work to," Algie said.