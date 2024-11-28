Big Christmas surprise inside Christ Church Cathedral

Groups will be able to go inside the quake-damaged Christ Church Cathedral this Christmas - and there will be a massive surprise waiting inside for them.

Visitors will be greeted by a 10m steel City Mission Christmas tree which has been placed inside the cathedral for the 'Twelve Days of Christmas' event.

Bookings will be taken from December 3 to 18 for groups of up to 50 visitors at a time on weekdays. Each person will need to give a $25 koha donation which will go to the Christchurch City Mission.

The cost of the cathedral opening, Christmas tree and lighting was covered by Christchurch businesses, including Naylor Love, Protranz, Accessman, Antony & Mates, Mitre 10 Canterbury, Holmes Solutions, HW Hendriks Sons & Daughter, Isaacs Construction and The Light Site.

Christchurch Dean Ben Truman said the event aims to bring people back into the cathedral for Christmas.

He said it has been a hard year for many and for the cathedral, "and now was the time to come together and look forward positively to a better 2025".

"Going inside the cathedral at Christmas will mean so much to many Christchurch people who will remember visiting it in the past and leaving gifts for children in need under the City Mission tree," Truman said.

"We are bringing a cherished tradition back to life and reminding everyone of the important part our cathedral has in our city’s traditions.”

A hook embedded in a beam high up inside the cathedral was used in the past to hold up the large pine trees. But the current modern steel tree, built in 2020, uses a spiralling parallel helix design near this original site.

Christchurch City Missioner Corinne Haines was delighted the tree has found a worthy and historic home this Christmas.

"Our tree was installed in Cashel Mall for two years but there were security concerns in that public space and the costs of installation there meant we have not installed the tree for a couple of years.

"Being sited within the cathedral solves those problems and I am excited it will be back, this time in our city’s beautiful cathedral. I like how visitors can follow the past tradition of leaving a gift under the tree."

Christmas gifts and non-perishable donations can be left at the Transitional Cathedral, 234 Hereford St, anytime from 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday.