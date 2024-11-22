Police investigate fatal quad bike accident

Photo: File image

Police are investigating the circumstances of the death of a man whose body was found in the Canterbury foothills after a quad bike accident.

The man, who had been using an ATV, was found deceased on a track of Alford Forest Settlement Rd near Methven last week.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the incident,” a police spokesperson said.

The death was reported to police at 9.20am last Friday.

Police are not releasing the name of the deceased at this time.

It is understood the man’s family is seeking a non-publication order.