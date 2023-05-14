Three people injured in jet boat crash in mid Canterbury

First patients of a jet boat 'incident' landing at Christchurch Hospital. Photo / George Heard

Four helicopters have been flown into an isolated Canterbury area to respond to a serious jet boat crash that has left three people injured.

A Maritime NZ spokesperson said they received distress beacon alerts just after 2pm today from the Rangitata River and responded with their Rescue Coordination Centre (RCCNZ).

The spokesperson said they are aware of at least three people who are injured, including a head injury, spinal injury and broken leg.

The exact number of jet boats involved is still unclear.

Four helicopters were scrambled to provide help, two from RCCNZ and another privately owned helicopter from Christchurch. Additional helicopters are en route from Greymouth and Christchurch.

By Rachel Maher