Police seek witnesses of fatal Canterbury collision

    Police investigating a fatal crash near Ashburton last week are seeking witnesses to the collision.

    Geoffrey Stoddart, 69, died following the crash on Maronan Rd, Tinwald, on Tuesday, May 26, which involved a Ford tractor and Nissan Navara ute.

    Sergeant Gordon Narbey, of Ashburton police, said initial indications are that the tractor was travelling east on Maronan Rd about 6pm when the ute crashed into it from behind and veered into a row of trees.

    Stoddart had been driving the ute, and died at the scene.

    "We are seeking witnesses to the collision and events leading up to it," Sergeant Narbey said.

    "We would (like to) hear from anyone who saw a yellow Ford tractor with an auger bucket on the front and concrete counter weight on the back in the vicinity of Frasers Rd, Lills Rd and Maronan Rd between 5.30 and 6.10pm on the day of the collision."

    Anyone with information should phone Ashburton police on 105 and quote file no 200527/4538. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously - 0800 555 111.

