Air cadets' confidence soars after joining No 88 Squadron

Cadet Warrant Officer Emma Warwick. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

Joining the No 88 Squadron (District of Waimakariri) Air Training Corps six years ago was a decision Cadet Warrant Officer Emma Warwick would recommend to any young person.

The squadron, which is based at Rangiora Airfield, is part of the New Zealand Cadet Forces with an emphasis on leadership and flying.

The unit aims to train young people to be leaders in the community and Emma, aged 19, from Oxford, says there is a focus on providing a ‘‘really safe environment’’ which enables participants to grow towards achieving that goal.

She says the squadron environment fosters self-discipline within the team which builds confidence and enables better focus.

‘‘You want to support and help each other. This builds confidence in yourself and the unit which enables better results.’’

The cadets do a lot of community work, helping out at public events when asked to, which teaches them new skills, builds connectivity with the wider public and raises awareness about the importance of helping others.

Since joining the unit Emma has attended a multitude of courses and camps, including leadership courses, aviation courses, and an international cadet exchange where she met with other air cadets from around the world in Australia.

She has also made many friends since joining No 88 Squadron, including 25 air cadets from the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong and Belgium.

Emma is a talented photographer and hopes to make a career out of photography, but is not sure yet if she will work in the Air Force or the public sector.

The unit commander Flying Officer Jesmond Micallef says the group meet every Thursday during school terms between 6.30pm and 9pm at the Rangiora Airfield.

The age of our cadets is between 13 and 20, with the joining age being between 13 and 15.

‘‘We have open nights every Thursday where anyone is welcome to come and see what we are about.’’

The first open night of the year will be on February 13. For more information about No 88 Squadron go to www.88squadron.org.nz or www.facebook.com/88SQN