Auction promises some big prizes

A ride in this Lamborghini will be on offer at the Abbeyfield Auction of Promises at 7pm, Saturday, May 16, at the Rangiora RSA. Photo: Abbeyfield Waimakariri

The owner of a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder super car promises to whisk the successful bidder away to lunch at the Waipara Springs Winery if they win the final lot offered at the Abbeyfield Auction of Promises.

Su Anderson checks the tickets and winning envelopes. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

“Lot 43 should see some spirited bidding,” says Valda Reveley, chair of Abbeyfield Waimakariri Inc.

“It’s a rare opportunity and an experience that will be etched in the winner’s memory for many years.”

Then there is the owner of an Arrowtown property promising a group of four, four nights of five-star accommodation.

They are just two of the 43 lots valued from under $100 to over $6000 which will go under the hammer at the Rangiora RSA on Saturday, May 16.

The full list of auction lots is also open to absentee bidders who are asked to email abbeyfieldwaimakariri@gmail.com for lot details and bidding forms.

Tickets are $20 per person and available at Clay & Cotton at the car park end of the walkway at 112 High St, Rangiora, or at Humanitix (Abbeyfield Auction of Promises).

The funds raised from the auction will go towards building a multi-studio flatting for seniors Abbeyfield House in Rangiora.