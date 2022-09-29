Basketball popular in North Canterbury

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Each Friday afternoon and evening North Canterbury Basketball has over 100 teams involving 1000 primary school students playing Friday Night Basketball at a number of sites including Mainpower Stadium, New Life School, Oxford, Kaiapoi High School and Woodend. Participating teams come from primary schools around the local area including Kaiapoi, Rangiora, Oxford, Loburn, Sefton, Ashley, Leithfield, Fernside, Ohoka, Amberley and Woodend.
Taking part in the 10-week competition, held from September to December, girls teams from a range of age groups, were playing at MainPower Stadium, in Rangiora.