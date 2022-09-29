Basketball popular in North Canterbury

Loving it . . . Charlie Petera 5, of Te Matauru Primary school develops her skills at the Friday Night Basketball at Mainpower Stadium. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Looking for a shot . . . Aaliyah Petera aged 10 of Te Matauru Primary school tries to find a way around the block of Brooke Williams aged 9, of Sefton School, under the hoop. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Shot away . . . Annabel Sutherland aged 10, of Clarkville School, tries for the hoop during her game against the N.R.E. Rangiora Borough School team in their 3x3 game. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Each Friday afternoon and evening North Canterbury Basketball has over 100 teams involving 1000 primary school students playing Friday Night Basketball at a number of sites including Mainpower Stadium, New Life School, Oxford, Kaiapoi High School and Woodend. Participating teams come from primary schools around the local area including Kaiapoi, Rangiora, Oxford, Loburn, Sefton, Ashley, Leithfield, Fernside, Ohoka, Amberley and Woodend.

Taking part in the 10-week competition, held from September to December, girls teams from a range of age groups, were playing at MainPower Stadium, in Rangiora.