Big crowd at Rga book sale

    Too many choices .. . Fran Brown (left) and Ali Hinks , both of Rangiora, look through the large assortment of books on offer at the annual Rangiora Rotary book sale held at the Rangiora A&P show grounds last week. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    More games . . . Brothers Thomas 5, and Oliver 8, Green of Loburn look through the games on offer at the annual Rangiora Rotary Book sale held at the Rangiora A&P show grounds last week. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    Helping mum . . . Jacob Burnam 7, helps mum Amy Burnam of Loburn, to pick through the offerings at the book sale last week. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    Fully loaded . . . With his bag full, Harry Sinnott 7, joins the queue for the checkout at the Rangiora A&P Show grounds last week. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    Done shopping . . . Hilgard Van Der Merwe says farewell to book sale organiser Rotarian Bruce Walker as he completes his purchases at the annual Rangiora Rotary Book sale held at the Rangiora A&P show grounds last week. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    More to come . . .Rangiora Rotarian Liz Ditmer restocks the hard cover non fiction novels on offer at the annual Rangiora Rotary Book sale held at the Rangiora A&P show grounds last week. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    Searching . . . A large number of shoppers attended the Rangiora A&P show grounds last week PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    Searching . . . A large number of shoppers attended the Rangiora A&P show grounds last week PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    Helping mum . . . Jacob Burnam 7, helps mum Amy Burnam of Loburn, to pick through the offerings at the book sale last week. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

    There were thousands of books on offer at the Rangiora Rotary Club’s annual book sale last Friday and Saturday.

    Organiser of the fund›raiser, Bruce Walker, said they were surprised to see a 30m long queue waiting to go in when they opened their doors at 8.30am onFriday morning at the Northern A&P Show grounds in Ashley Street.

    ‘‘It’s one of the biggest crowds I have ever seen in the six years I have been organising it.

    ‘‘It was quite an unbelievable turnout after the week we had weather wise,’’ he said.

    The annual fund›raiser for the Rangiora Rotary Club generates funds used for the wide variety of community projects they support.

    Mr Walker said Rangiora Rotarians had been collecting books for the sale over the past year and last month was their busiest, with many people ringing up and offering up lots of new and slightly used books to help the sale.

    Rotarian Liz Ditmer says she was surprised by the high quality of many of the novels offered.

    ‘‘Most I stacked for people to buy at the sale on Friday, looked almost brand new, they were possibly bought and only read once,’’ she said.