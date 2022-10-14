Big crowd at Rga book sale

There were thousands of books on offer at the Rangiora Rotary Club’s annual book sale last Friday and Saturday.

Organiser of the fund›raiser, Bruce Walker, said they were surprised to see a 30m long queue waiting to go in when they opened their doors at 8.30am onFriday morning at the Northern A&P Show grounds in Ashley Street.

‘‘It’s one of the biggest crowds I have ever seen in the six years I have been organising it.

‘‘It was quite an unbelievable turnout after the week we had weather wise,’’ he said.

The annual fund›raiser for the Rangiora Rotary Club generates funds used for the wide variety of community projects they support.

Mr Walker said Rangiora Rotarians had been collecting books for the sale over the past year and last month was their busiest, with many people ringing up and offering up lots of new and slightly used books to help the sale.

Rotarian Liz Ditmer says she was surprised by the high quality of many of the novels offered.

‘‘Most I stacked for people to buy at the sale on Friday, looked almost brand new, they were possibly bought and only read once,’’ she said.