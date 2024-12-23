'Bring a picnic lunch' to mark racecourse's 150th

Station hacks race during a previous meet at the historic Hurunui Racecourse in Medbury. PHOTO: FILE

It will be nearly 150 years on February 1 since the first horses lined up for the Hurunui Race and Gala Day at the historic Canterbury racecourse.

It was April 1874 when the Hurunui Racecourse on Medbury Rd was first used for racing - and the event attracted a strong crowd from across the region.

The eagerly awaited race day was enhanced with the arrival of the railway in the early 1880s as it made it easier for people to make the journey.

In March 1885, a few months after Medbury Station opened, several hundred excursionists from Christchurch arrived by train, according to a report in The Lyttelton Times.

Situated on a 100-acre recreational reserve, the Hurunui Racecourse itself occupies part of what was a 3000-acre block of Crown land at the forks of the Hurunui and Waitohi rivers.

Administered by the Hurunui District Council through an advisory group, the land contains a caveat that states the racetrack must never be cultivated - which has held true to today.

However, the race meetings have been sporadic over the years.

But the local Hurunui Race and Gala Association Inc committee have been determined to host a race event every two years since 2010.

Each meeting a worthy cause is named to be the recipient of any excess funds being raised.

In 2025 the committee is proud to partner with the team at Ronald McDonald House, said Hurunui mayor and committee spokesperson Marie Black.

‘We will be endeavouring to make this event as successful as previous years and be in a proud position to donate funds to this extremely worthy cause and assist family members when they are in need.’’

Previous recipients have included local fire brigades, the Hurunui Cancer group, Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue, and Amuri St John.

Black says these groups do a lot to help people and the organising committee is proud to support them for their significant voluntary efforts.

On the day the betting will be completed under an equalisator system. A $2 bet is placed for a win only, the ticket will bear an alphabet letter, the same number as horses in each race.

A ballot will then allot the holder's alphabet to a colour.

‘‘Sounds complicated but it’s a great way to have some fun,’’ says Black.

The committee has collected a number of very old and historic cups - some dating back to the turn of the century.

She says it's been very rewarding to have these gifted back, allowing them to be competed for again each race day.

The historic Hurunui racecourse at Medbury. PHOTO: FILE

The committee is busy organising the February 1 meeting with the first race at 11am.

The gates will be open by 8am so visitors can select a spot to enjoy the races.

Extensive planning will ensure there is something for everyone with kids entertainment, trade stalls, Fashion in the Field, Tug-O-War and a variety of horse racing.

‘‘We welcome people to come early, bring a picnic lunch or support the many food stalls that will be catering for your needs.

‘‘It will be hot so plenty of water and sunscreen is an essential,’’ Black says.

The committee has kept the entry price at $10 per adult with kids under-12 free making it as easy as possible for locals and visitors to come along and have a great day out together.

This year’s president, Ally Youngman, says sponsors are an incredibly important part of the committee’s planning and each year it is overwhelmed by the generosity of local businesses who will be acknowledged and thanked during race day.

Follow the Hurunui Race and Gala Day on Facebook to be kept up to date with any new developments.