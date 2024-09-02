Club steps up to run garden competition

Photo: Kaiapoi Community Garden / Facebook

The Kaiapoi garden competition will continue to bloom.

The Kaiapoi Garden Club has stepped in to take over running the competition.

In recent years it has been the domain of Altogether Kaiapoi, but with it winding up the future of the garden competition was in limbo.

Club president Margaret Maw said it plans to hold the competition at the end of January next year.

The categories would include Walk Around the Entire Garden; View from the Street; Town house; Garden under three years; Structured Landscape; Community Pride; Commercial; Sustainability and Best Vegetable Garden.

A trophy, plus a certificate will be awarded to the winner of each category.

Second and third placings will receive a certificate.

There is also a Supreme Garden Award which will be awarded to the garden that receives the most points overall.

Maw said the 102-year-old club has about 55 members. It is in good heart and looking forward to the competition.

Entry forms are available on request from the club by emailing kaiapoigardenclub@gmail.com.