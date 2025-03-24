Compromise allows football club to expand

Football will be played at the Cust Domain this season, with two football fields to be established. Image: Waimakariri District Council. Photo: Supplied

Football will be played on a North Canterbury sports ground this winter, after compromise was reached with the community.

Waimakariri District Council staff have come to an agreement with the Cust Domain Advisory Board to develop two football fields at the domain, between Oxford and Rangiora.

The agreement will allow the growing Oxford Football Club to expand beyond its Oxford Showgrounds base, with the council’s greenspace team agreeing to move one of two proposed football fields further away from the equestrian arena.

The club had been unable to reach an agreement with the Cust Equestrian Group, which was concerned ‘‘high energy sports’’ like football would cause extra anxiety for the horses.

The Rangiora-Ashley Community Board discussed the matter at its February meeting, with board chairperson Jim Gerard asking council staff to meet with the two clubs to find a solution.

The board’s deputy chairperson Kirstyn Barnett said the Cust community has long considered the ground as being available for ‘‘informal sports’’ only.

‘‘We used to have a cricket club, but now it is mainly used for athletics, cross-country and more informal type sports.

‘‘So the idea of putting in two sports fields for formal sport on the domain was opposed by the community, as it was just too intensive for the type of activity we’ve got there.

‘‘I think that is why we got so much negative feedback to the proposal.’’

She is pleased a compromise has been reached, but it was not a long term solution.

‘‘The domain is in the middle a flood plain for a river valley which floods, so it is not a very good location for formal sport on an ongoing basis.’’

The council's greenspace team manager Grant MacLeod said the Mandeville Domain, near Rangiora, has the potential for future development and could be an option in the future.

He said the council will assist the football club with the cost of upgrading the lighting at the ground for night games.

The Cust Equestrian Group is the main user of the domain and has held a licence to occupy the northern end since 2008, where it has developed a purpose-built equestrian arena.

The Oxford Football Club established a temporary football field at the opposite end of the domain last season.

Rapid growth over the last two years means the club has outgrown the Oxford Showgrounds site.

The club plans to have two evening training runs during the week and up to 10 home games on Saturday afternoons at the domain.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ on Air.