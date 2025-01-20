'Even more disappointing': Attempt made to steal charity's van

The damaged ignition in the Community Wellbeing Teddy van. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Community Wellbeing van is out of action after it was broken into and had its ignition damaged.

It is the second time in the past five months a vehicle belonging to the organisation has been damaged by someone attempting to steal it.

The latest attempt was made earlier this month while it was parked at the Karanga Mai Early Learning centre in Kaiapoi.

Community Wellbeing Trust general manager Deirdre Ryan says it was really disappointing the van had been targeted again.

"This is the second incidence of damage to our vehicles.

"It is one thing to target our fleet vehicles which impacts on our ability to reach whanau in need, especially in remote areas.

"But it is even more disappointing to have this damage to our community van, which is specifically for bringing our precious tamariki and their parents to Karanga mai," she says.

The centre cares for children of parents attending the young parents’ college and community whanau.

The van, which was nicknamed Teddy as it had teddies painted on it, was also used for educational outings.

Community Wellbeing is a charity and the van was one of the free services it provides so transport isn't a barrier to education for the young parents and their tamariki.

The van was provided to the trust by Stadium Cars. However, the trust, which does not receive any funding for the service, pays for the fuel, maintenance and insurance.

Ryan said while the trust has insurance it still has to pay for the excess on the van which is with a panel and paint shop.

"It is money we could be spending on feeding the many people in need. We are coping with record demand and we do not need this type behaviour getting in the road of helping people," she says.

Ryan is appealing to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious at the centre and Young Parents’ College to come forward. Or you can help out the trust with a cash donation.

"Any help would be great."

The Community Wellbeing team is on the road daily visiting families and schools across North Canterbury, providing free mental health and wellbeing services for tamariki, rangatahi and whanau, along with Foodbank services.