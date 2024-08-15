Car break-in puts brakes on Canterbury community charity

The console and ignition were torn from the Community Wellbeing North Canterbury Trust vehicle. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

An attempt to steal a community organisation’s car has left it reeling.

Damage to the vehicle has left the Community Wellbeing North Canterbury Trust without one of its cars, leaving some of those it helps to miss out on the support the organisation offers.

A window was smashed on August 2 to get into the vehicle where the console and ignition were pulled apart, leaving the vehicle out of action.

Trust general manager, Deirdre Ryan, says the loss of the vehicle takes the organisation away from its core work of helping others.

The community wellbeing team are on the road daily visiting families and schools across North Canterbury, providing free mental health and wellbeing services to tamariki, rangatahi and wha ¯nau.

‘‘We cover a lot of kms every week, traversing the length and breadth of the Waimakariri and Hurunui districts.

‘‘Things are hard enough for families and attempted thefts like this make it even harder for them ‘‘as we have to find workarounds to get out to see people who need our services, especially those in more remote rural areas’’.

‘‘It’s especially disappointing these people have targeted a not-for-profit group which is based in our local community, working to support others.’’

The trust’s fleet of seven vehicles is not funded, and it relies on fundraising and the support of the community and local businesses to keep the team on the road.

Ms Ryan says the cost to repair the vehicle is not yet unknown ‘‘but it will be considerable’’.

‘‘This has never happened to community wellbeing in the 13 years I have been here as general manager.

‘‘If those who have done the attempted theft need a food parcel, we would be happy to help if they want to get in touch.’’

Ms Ryan is appealing for help to cover the cost of repairs, or replacing the damaged vehicle.

‘‘I would be hugely grateful for any support our community can offer towards our fleet,’’ she says.