Christchurch Boys' High headmaster claims he was victim of bullying

Susan Mowat says she was unfairly dismissed by Christchurch Boys' High School in 2019. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A Christchurch school headmaster has wiped tears from his eyes and claimed he was the victim of bullying while giving evidence at an Employment Relations Authority hearing.

Susan Mowat has accused her former employer, Christchurch Boys' High School, of unfair dismissal.

The former teacher claims she left the school in 2019 due to bullying, harassment and false accusations from the school's headmaster Nic Hill.

But on the fourth day of the hearing on Thursday, Hill defended his handling of the relationship with Mowat, telling the authority he tried to work constructively with the teacher.

Mowat's lawyer Kathryn Dalziel pressed Hill on whether he held a fixed and negative opinion of the teacher, asking about a series of disputes which Dalziel characterised as Hill reprimanding Mowat.

"Did you find her difficult to work with?" Dalziel asked.

"There were misunderstandings. It was clear she cared for the kids that was very important to me. I did give her feedback," Hill replied.

When asked if he felt Mowat was undermining him, Hill replied: "yes".

Dalziel asked if there was a power imbalance in the relationship. Hill said he would hesitate to characterise it that way.

During questioning by the school's lawyer AJ Lodge, Hill reversed the dynamics of the conflict.

"The reality was I was bullied," he said.

"That did have an impact. The hardest was the impact on the family."

Clearly showing emotion, Hill said he did not feel safe.

"I remember being called a terrible speaker by Susan.

"I broke down and cried that night.

"I felt constantly under attack and vulnerable. It was an awful time."

Earlier the hearing heard of several episodes where Mowat said she was criticised, including her handling of student safety; the appropriateness of her speaking at an education conference; and communication issues when TVNZ filmed on school grounds.

Details of another incident were suppressed.

Mowat's grievances include the allegation she had sent anonymous letters to the school's board attacking Hill. She denied writing the letters.

She also claimed school board meeting minutes during this period had been fraudulently doctored.

The hearing is expected to finish on Friday.