60 charges laid in relation to spate of vehicle thefts

Six young people are facing 60 charges after a spate of vehicle thefts and break-ins in and around Rangiora.

Waimakariri and Hurunui response manager, Senior Sergeant Stephen McDaniel, said the arrests come after the number of vehicle thefts rose in the area from April to May.

"Extensive enquiries led to three search warrants being executed within the North Canterbury area, and the identification of a group of young people involved.

"At one address, 22 stolen ignition barrels were recovered, between June and July.

"Six young people have now been charged and will appear before the Christchurch Youth Court in due course."

McDaniel said the community had expressed their frustration with the thefts.

"The impact of these crimes goes beyond the physical loss of property.

"They are eroding the sense of safety that our residents deserve.

"We will continue to work diligently to identify and apprehend those responsible and hold them to account."

He urged all vehicle owners to take additional precautions to secure their vehicles, such as locking doors, removing valuables from sight, and parking in well-lit areas.

McDaniel also called on the community to report any suspicious behaviour or activity as it happened.