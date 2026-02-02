'There will be blood on your hands'

The​ proposed billboard ​on​ Springs ​Rd ​is ​expected ​to ​be ​finished ​by​ the ​end​ of​ February. Photo: Supplied

That is the message the head of the company building a 9m digital billboard received in the mail.

Addington-based business Vast Billboards is expected to have the sign on Springs Rd, near the intersection of William St, operating by the end of February.

Since the construction of the sign started at Prebbleton in December, Vast Billboards managing director Grant Moreton said he has received two letters to his home about it.

One said he would have blood on his hands if there was an accident at the pedestrian crossing, which is about 50m away from the site.

“That one was definitely pretty unpleasant,” Moreton said.

He received another one from “a concerned resident”.

“We’ve installed billboards throughout New Zealand, and this has probably been the one that has been the most contentious.”

The billboard has also attracted a lot of social media debate and mainstream media coverage.

Grant Moreton.

It was given consent by the Selwyn District Council in August, without asking for public feedback. Construction started in December.

Work on the sign was paused before Christmas while more surveying was carried out to confirm the foundations were not intruding into the road.

Prebbleton Community Association chair Jane Elms said there were still concerns about the billboard being a distraction for motorists close to the pedestrian crossing.

She was aware nothing could be done to stop the billboard, which met all of the rules set under the District Plan.

Moreton said there was no evidence billboards caused accidents and the effect on the traffic was considered as part of the resource consent.

Alongside safety concerns, people were also worried about the impact of light from the sign coming into their homes.

Moreton said concerns about light pollution produced by the billboard were a “misconception”.

“That billboard will emit less light than a streetlight.”

He said it has day and night light sensors to change how bright the billboard will be.

Moreton believes once it is up and running, people will see the benefits. Alongside advertising for businesses, there would also be space for community notices.

Interim district council chief executive Steve Gibling said it is working with the community on possible further safety upgrades. ​

He encouraged people to report any near misses at the crossing using the Snap Send Solve app.