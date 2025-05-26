Pushback halts plan to put electronic billboard next to Rolleston road

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The proposed billboard was to be located between the Selwyn Aquatic Centre and Selwyn Sports Centre on Broadlands Dr.
It would have stood 9m tall, featuring two digital screens measuring 6m by 3m each.
District council chief digital officer Matt McGrath said the feedback from residents has led them to revisit the proposal.
“Through the public notification process, we received feedback from the community supporting the intent for the digital sign, but not the location.
One of the seven submissions came from the Rolleston Residents Association.
Association chair Mark Alexander said commonsense had prevailed.
“To be fair to council staff have been told to look for alternative revenue sources, and it is a good idea, but the site is wrong.”