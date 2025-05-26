Pushback halts plan to put electronic billboard next to Rolleston road

An electronic billboard like this one on Ferry Rd, Christchurch, was proposed for Rolleston. PHOTO: VAST BILLBOARDS

Community opposition has seen the Selwyn District Council reconsider its plan for an electronic billboard in Rolleston.

The proposed billboard was to be located between the Selwyn Aquatic Centre and Selwyn Sports Centre on Broadlands Dr.

It would have stood 9m tall, featuring two digital screens measuring 6m by 3m each.

District council chief digital officer Matt McGrath said the feedback from residents has led them to revisit the proposal.

“Through the public notification process, we received feedback from the community supporting the intent for the digital sign, but not the location.

The electronic billboard would have been placed outside the Selwyn Aquatic Centre. PHOTO: GOOGLE MAPS

“Given this feedback, we will be looking into other locations and once we have options for feedback, we will engage with the community,” McGrath said.

One of the seven submissions came from the Rolleston Residents Association.

Association chair Mark Alexander said commonsense had prevailed.

“To be fair to council staff have been told to look for alternative revenue sources, and it is a good idea, but the site is wrong.”