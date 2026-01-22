Community steps up to fill committee and save club

Ellesmere Combined netballers will be able to play for the club this season after a committee was able to be formed. Photo: Supplied

The Ellesmere Combined Netball Club will be able to form a committee this year after a lot of stress and a plea for volunteers.

Ellesmere started Sunday’s special meeting at their Leeston Park clubrooms with just five confirmed committee members of the required nine.

But enough people put their hands up at the meeting to fill that number and then some, with four extras on standby to help.

Jess Galbraith.

Outgoing president Jess Galbraith, who will stay on the committee for a couple of months alongside outgoing treasurer Justine Chaunce to ease the transition, said it was a relief.

"We've definitely got a really strong committee. We were able to nominate a new president, all in all I would call it a success,” she said.

“It's really nice, though, to have our time with the committee end on a positive note because it was going to be pretty heartbreaking for it to end if the committee didn't continue.”

The outcome means Ellesmere will be able to register with the Selwyn Netball Centre this season and about 120 players will be able to turn out for the club.

The new club president is Jo Maddren, who was previously the senior coaching convenor at the club.

Jo Maddren.

Said Galbraith: "She (Maddren) has been on the committee for about five years already and she's definitely got the experience to do it.”

Ellesmere Combined was only formed in 2009 when Leeston, Dunsandel and Irwell joined forces, but the individual clubs can trace their history back as far as the 1960s.

Galbraith was optimistic about the club’s future.

"We have got lots of experience in different areas, and I have no doubt that with them the club will be able to continue.

“That's all we can hope for, and with a strong committee the club can make anything happen.”