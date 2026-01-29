NZ Superbike Championship: Top teenage riders on track to success

Hunter Charlett leads Nixon Frost in a previous encounter. Photo: ASP via Peter Donaldson / Ruapuna

The New Zealand Superbike Championship in Christchurch this weekend has all the makings of a classic North v South Island battle.

The two teenage favourites, Hunter Charlett, 15, and Nixon Frost, 15, are well versed in the often aggressive art of close quarter motorcycle racing.

Despite their ages, Charlett and Frost have already chalked up plenty of top level racing experience in New Zealand, overseas and against each other.

They are both sons of former New Zealand champions, Dennis Charlett and Sloan Frost.

The teens start as favourites in the 300 Supersport class, which is part of the 2026 Star Insure New Zealand Superbike Championship at Euromarque Motorsport Park (Ruapuna).

The four-round series opens with the prestigious New Zealand Grand Prix meeting at Ruapuna this weekend.

It will mark the start of a big year for Christchurch rider Charlett, who is not only racing in the 300 championship but also backing up in the 150 series. The Papanui High School year 11 student will then embark on a big overseas programme.

"This year I have also been selected to race in the Yamaha Blu Cru R3 Asia Pacific Championship, where I’ll be representing New Zealand and racing in Australia, Japan, Indonesia and Thailand. So I’m super excited about that," said Charlett.

"I’ve been racing since I was 7-years-old, so I’m pretty experienced now."

Charlett won a Supersport 150 championship aged 12 and was runner-up last year to Frost.

"I think Nixon will be my main competition this year but anyone who grids up is a rival."

Coming from a racing family, Charlett is well aware of what it costs to go racing.

"Mum made me get a part-time job so I can help pay for my racing."

He is supported by "some really awesome sponsors" - Optima Chartered Accountants, Advanced Mortgage Solutions, Softcon, Whites Powersports (LS2 helmets and Bridgestone), Race Supplies, LocknCode, Moto Mechanix and Motorcycling Canterbury.

Ruapuna is Charlett's home track, but Wellingtonian Frost knows what his rival brings to the fight.

"I took the 150 Supersport title from Hunter last season, making us one apiece, and I expect that rivalry to continue at the front of the 300 field," Frost said.

The 15-year-old, who is entering his fourth year of road racing, will be one of the youngest riders on the grid.

He has already competed in two seasons of the Oceania Junior Championship, the Australian 300 Supersport Championship, and the TVS One Make class of the FIM Asia Road Race Championship.

"The 300 class looks very strong this year," Frost says.

"It feels like a clean slate with the departure of several experienced riders.

"This has opened the door for the leading riders from last year’s 150 Supersport Championship to step forward."

As well as Charlett, Frost identifies several other threats.

"Lucas Hyslop is progressing quickly and the Kawasaki package looks competitive," Frost said.

"Riders like Alvin Wu, Sebastian Mitchell, Joe Stroud, and the Helicraft Racing girls, especially Harriet Grace after her Whanganui win on Boxing Day, will all be in the mix."

