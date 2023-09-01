Fairyland of lights

Three young boys enjoy sparring among the lights of Victoria Park at a previous festival. PHOTO: FILE

Karl Howarth is determined to shed light on Rangiora to brighten people’s spirits.

He and his team are bringing the MainPower Light Festival back to Victoria Park on September 22 and 23, creating a fairyland of light and sound.

Light installations handpicked from those used in Botanic D’Lights in Christchurch — including new installations — will brighten up the night skies on both evenings.

Laser lights, neon, disco lights, interactive lighting displays, glow toys and more will add to a festive atmosphere for the whole family. Weaving their way among the wonderland of lights will be roving entertainers.

Live music from local band ‘The Mule’ is programmed along with a UV dance floor.

An exciting array of food trucks, a licensed bar, stalls and kids activities will also be available.

An addition this year is a Night Market on Saturday, September 23, in the neighbouring Waimakariri District Council carpark, featuring a huge variety of stalls of all kinds.

Tickets are $10, or $25 for a family of five. They can be used on multiple nights from 5pm to 9pm.