The Happyhire Eats and Beats rock Victoria Park

The Happyhire Eats and Beats music and food festival was held at Victoria Park in Rangiora last Weekend.

Rangiora Promotions organiser Karen Dugdale says it had a lovely atmosphere as three bands and dancers took to the stage to keep the thousands of spectators entertained.

“As well we had 25 food vendors who kept everyone fed, it was a great event undertaken with the kind help of a lot of people and organisations and we are very appreciative of the support they gave us,” she said.

The three bands were The Curio Club – modern music jazzed, Danger Baby – playing popular tunes, and Assembly Required – another popular energetic Christchurch cover band.

The supple dancers from North Canterbury Bellydance led by Brydee Gibbins entertained as they performed the ancient eastern dance art to modern music.

“This was one of our first public performances since COVID and it was so much fun!

“A big thank you to our amazing students for dancing beautifully and our support crew for all of their help,” said Brydee.

Sitting relaxing in the crowd with his family was Jimmy Ross of Rangiora who said it was a good night out, while Melissa Mudraninec said it was an enjoyable evening's entertainment.