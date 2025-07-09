Nomadic principal calls it a day

Acting principal Bob Norrish closed the door on a 55-year teaching career last Friday. Photo: Supplied

Filling in as an acting principal might seem a stressful way to spend retirement, but Bob Norrish says he has thoroughly enjoyed himself.

For the past nine years, he has been in an acting principal role at 14 schools throughout the South Island and on the Chatham Islands.

Last week he closed the door on a 55-year teaching career when he left Lochiel School in Southland after a nine-month stint.

Norrish said when he retired as principal of Oxford Area School in 2015, he had no intention of returning to teaching.

‘‘After about nine months I realised that I was not ready for retirement.

‘‘I missed the challenges and variety and, most important, the people in a school setting.’’

A friend was looking for someone to fill in as acting principal at Murchison Area School and approached him.

After two terms there, other offers came in and I just continued when needed.

He had not been constantly employed for the nine years, but had terms off between jobs.

Sometimes his wife Cheryl came with him and at other times he commuted home to Oxford at the weekends.

‘‘I really do enjoy the roles I’ve had.’’

Most of the schools were rural.

‘‘I’m a great fan of being in a rural school.

‘‘People in rural communities were friendly and supportive of the school,’’ he said.

‘‘The kids are good rural kids and a delight to work with.’’

He enjoyed being part of the community and was surprised how hard it was to leave.

He ended up in Lochiel after Dr Gabrielle Wall was appointed commissioner there in March last year.

When principal Mary Miller resigned in September, Dr Wall approached him about filling the principal's role.

About half the schools he had spent time in had gone through an upset of some kind, he said.

Norrish is now 76 and ‘‘a bit long in the tooth and that’s why this will be my last time I do this’’.

It was also a bit lonely being separated from his wife as Lochiel was too far away from home for weekend visits.

However, he had enjoyed his time there.

‘‘It’s got a really strongly supportive community and well-knit staff.’’

New principal Narelle Collie will start at Lochiel School next term.

Meanwhile, Norrish is looking forward to being at home again.

The couple plan to travel and spend more time with family.