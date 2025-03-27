Special events planned to honour war heroes

Soldiers Block at the Queen Mary Historic Reserve at Hanmer Springs which has been restored to its former glory. PHOTO: KURT HAY/GREAT SCOTT

Hurunui soldiers who served in both world wars will be commemorated on Anzac Day at two historic events in the district.

Culverden's new World War 1 and World War 2 memorial will be unveiled at 10.30am on Friday, April 25, while in Hanmer Springs the doors of the restored Soldiers Block at the Queen Mary Hospital Historic Reserve will be opened.

The Culverden memorial features a six-metre high Corten steel laser-cut soldier and poppy that will be lit up at night.

Culverden Community chair David Croft says community support for the project has been humbling.

‘‘So many people in the community have volunteered their time and expertise to make the memorial possible.’’

Last year, the Culverden Community Committee was successfully granted $5000 contestable funding for two storyboards that sit alongside the new memorial, and which tell the stories of the men who left on the old branch line to join both wars.

The memorial will be officially unveiled by Hurunui Mayor Marie Black.

Terry Kingi and horses from the Anzac Mounts Equine Rehab Unit will be assembled at the reserve, and the flags will be raised by Returned Services representative Craig Ritchie.

The memorial has been largely funded by the sale of the Drill Hall in the 1980s, with the funds being held by the Amuri Community Committee.

The memorial was a recipient of the Hurunui District Council’s Heritage Award.

At 2pm, the Soldiers Block at will reopen to the community in a formal opening to which all are welcome, says council’s chief strategy and community officer Judith Batchelor.

The opening celebration marks the completion of the restoration project, which includes earthquake strengthening and the fit-out of the community hall for community use.

Soldiers Block was built in 1916 for the mental recovery of soldiers returning from the horrors of the battlefields of World War 1.

The unique octagonal wings brought healing light and fresh air to the soldiers who were suffering from mental illness long after they had returned from battle.

This approach was unique to New Zealand, and internationally was based on Trentham Camp in England, Ms Batchelor says.

The building continued to sit at the heart of Hanmer Springs over the decades. It has been a symbol of healing, serving as a drug and alcohol addiction treatment centre under the taha Māori recovery programme up until 2003.

Since then, the doors to Soldiers Block have remained closed until funding was secured in 2023 for its revitalisation, Ms Batchelor says.

This is a momentous occasion as we open wide the doors of this historic building that sits at the heart of our community.

Mrs Black says Hurunui will be a destination not to be missed this Anzac Day.

‘‘Throughout the district we will be connecting with our communities as we remember with deep gratitude the past and the sacrifices that were made.

‘‘It is humbling to celebrate our history, and those who went before us who stood for what was right and just.

‘‘I invite you and your family to spend the day with us in Hurunui, and to join us in our gratitude on this important day.’’

Anzac Day events

Amberley Dawn Service: 6am Amberley Pavilion. Hanmer Springs Dawn Service: 6am war memorial, Amuri Avenue Reserve. Waiau Service: 8am Waiau domain Rotherham: 9am Rotherham swimming pool Omihi: 10am Omihi war memorial, Omihi Reserve, Glenmark Scargill: 10am Scargill Motunau Recreation Reserve Hawarden: 10am Hawarden Memorial Hall. Cheviot: 10.30am Cheviot Area School. Culverden: 10.30am unveiling of new memorial and service, Rutherford Reserve Waipara: 11am Waipara Memorial Hall Hanmer Springs: 2pm formal opening of Soldiers Block.