Stretch limo ride marks centenarian's special day

Ruby Smith, of Rangiora, turned 100 last week. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

Rangiora's newest centenarian has celebrated her special birthday in style with a big party - and her first ride in a stretch limousine.

Ruby Smith, who turned 100 on January 17, says the limousine ride from her home to her birthday party at Rossburn Receptions on Saturday, January 13, was one of the highlights of her life.

She was overwhelmed by the number of people who attended her party, and the number of cards she received for her birthday, including one from Waimakariri District Mayor Dan Gordon, ‘‘who took the time to write a special message in his card,’’ which Ruby appreciated.

Ruby had hoped to receive a card from Queen Elizabeth II for her 100th birthday, rather than her son King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

But Ruby outlived her favourite monarch, who died on September 8, 2022. Ruby was born and raised at Waikuku on a farm called Slim Ridge. She was one of 13 children, and later had five children herself, four sons and a daughter, with her husband Geoffrey Smith, a farmer and a builder, who she met in Woodend. They were married in Christchurch on April 11, 1945.

Geoffrey died in December 2004, but Ruby says marrying him and becoming a mother, grandmother and great grandmother have been other big highlights in her life.

She has been keen on horses all her life and as children Ruby and her siblings used the family’s pet draught horse to deliver milk on a cart to the Waikuku Beach camping ground during the Christmas and New Year school holidays.

She has always enjoyed walking, and says back in her day most children walked to school.

Gardening is another love. She still keeps an immaculate garden at her home and says lilies, particularly white ones, are her favourite flowers.

Ruby has also enjoyed sewing as a hobby, particularly making soft toys for her family members, and many others.

One of her sons, Kevin, who lives in Palmerston North, says Ruby has made hundreds of stuffed toys over the years for family and friends.

‘‘She made a really good job of them, and people were always asking her to make one for them,’’ he says.

‘‘She is also a very good mother, who always makes time for her family.’’

By Shelley Topp