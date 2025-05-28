$161m investment in Canterbury schools

Selwyn MP Nicola Grigg with Education Minister Erica Stanford and Lincoln Primary principal Chris Nord in December. Photo: Supplied

The Government will put another $161 million into Canterbury schools, Education Minister Erica Stanford announced today.

Selwyn was the biggest winner with a $108 million investment to deliver a new school with 12 classrooms, 52 classrooms at existing schools, and the purchase of a new site for a future school.

Said Stanford: "The Selwyn community has been loud and clear, they don’t have enough classroom space to keep up with demand.

"We are acting decisively to address this through a comprehensive growth plan to provide certainty and ensure more children can flourish."

The investment in Selwyn will deliver:

Ten classrooms at Lincoln Primary School

A 12-classroom expansion for Ararira Springs Primary School in Lincoln, including two learning support spaces

A six-classroom expansion at Te Rōhotu Whio Primary School in Rolleston

An expansion at Te Rau Horopito, including 12 classrooms, six outside technology spaces and multipurpose space

A 12-classroom expansion and admin spaces at the new campus for Rolleston College

The purchase of a site in Prebbleton for a primary school, and funding to start construction on the first stage, which includes 12 teaching spaces, an admin area and multipurpose space

A site in Lincoln for a new primary school.

Said Stanford: "We are committing a further $53 million to add 51 new classrooms, including a new school in the wider Canterbury region to meet the growing student population."

The remainder of the Canterbury funding will go to:

A new primary school on Milns Rd, which includes 12 classrooms, admin block and multipurpose spaces,

Eight classrooms at Woodend School,

Two classrooms for Sefton School,

Four classrooms at Addington Te Kura Taumatua,

Two classrooms at Somerfield Te Kura Wairepo,

Four classrooms at Te Kura o te Tauawa Halswell School.

Three classrooms at Wigram Primary School – Te Piki Kāhu,

Two classrooms for Te Kura o Mōkihi Spreydon School,

Four classrooms at Christchurch East School.

Four classrooms for Knights Stream School – Mingimingi Hautoa and,

Four classrooms for Pareawa Banks Avenue School.

Two classrooms for Hinds School in Mid-Canterbury.

Said Stanford: "Delivering this scale of projects in Canterbury was made possible by the Government driving efficiencies in school property delivery.

"The use of standardised building designs, offsite manufacturing, and streamlining procurement have lowered the average cost of a classroom by 28%.

"This has allowed 30% more classrooms to be delivered last year compared to the year before.

"All Kiwi kids deserve to thrive at school that starts with warm, safe and dry classrooms.

"Our priority is getting spades in the ground as soon as possible so schools, families and communities have certainty and benefit sooner."