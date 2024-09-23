Developer calls out lack of trees in new subdivisions

Markham Way, Rolleston, used to have trees along the berm before they taken out to make way for a footpath and cycleway. PHOTO: SDC

A prominent Canterbury developer says Selwyn District Council has been reluctant to maintain existing trees in new property developments.

Farringdon developer Hughes Developments director Jake Hughes said a lot more can be done to incorporate trees in new subdivisions.

“In my experience, there is a strong reluctance from council to retain existing mature trees within new developments.

“The message we are continuously receiving from council is they see mature trees as a maintenance burden they don’t have the budget for,” Hughes said.

His comments come as the council is asking for public feedback on how it should manage trees in the district.

Markham Way, Rolleston, now. PHOTO: SDC

In a briefing on the new policy Mayor Sam Broughton said it was a shame towns like Rolleston, much of which is greenfield development, do not have a tree canopy.

“Trees out-survive people so the trees we plant today should be here for generations to come and in a new town like Rolleston I think it’s a real shame we don’t have much of a tree canopy cover,” he said.

In response to Hughes, a council spokesperson said it has to consider the cost to ratepayers versus the wider benefit.

In the briefing, council staff pointed out instances where the council’s policy on tree removal and replacement was unclear.

One highlighted example was Markham Way in Rolleston where trees were removed to make way for a footpath.

Lincoln Envirotown Trust co-ordinator Ruth Wood said parts of the district had started to become a bit of a concrete jungle.

“We do need trees and suitable trees,” Wood said.

The council is now updating its tree policy to develop clearer guidelines on the removal, replacement and protection of trees based on the Christchurch City Council’s tree policy which is seen as industry best practice.

Hughes said he would support the retention of mature trees, but said it should be at the developer’s discretion not the council’s.

He supports the retention of trees if they are located within areas earmarked for recreational reserves or road reserves and did not impact the commercial viability of the development.

To solve the lack of trees Broughton suggested council develop a system by which residents can get discounted trees to plant on their berms.

“We have nearly 40,000 rateable units. Imagine if we could get 50,000 trees planted in our townships across the district over the next three planting seasons.

“I think we need a step change in our approach to encourage tree planting in our communities beyond just the reserves and the large gatherings of native plantings that were traditionally done,” Broughton said.

Springs Ward councillor Grant Miller was cautious of Broughton’s idea. He said it would end up with unsuitable trees planted in the wrong places.