E-scooters staying in Selwyn for at least another year

Lava scooters. Photo: Facebook

Two e-scooter companies have been given permission to operate in the Selwyn district for the next year.

The Selwyn District Council voted unanimously to grant Lime and Lincoln-based company, Lava, an annual permit at a meeting on Wednesday.

The permits will be granted when the planned six-month trial ends on July 31.

The e-scooters are allowed to operate in Rolleston, Lincoln and Prebbleton and to travel between the towns using cycle lanes.

The permits will be managed by council staff as an operational process going forward.

The companies will pay a space rental fee for each individual e-scooter of $72.79 per year to the council.

Lime also wants to reduce its fleet of e-scooters in the district from 200 to 150 and Lava wants to reduce its fleet from 100 to 70.

Lime scooters. Photo: ODT

A reduced use of e-scooters after the Covid-19 lockdown was cited as the reason for the reduction.

The six-month trial for the e-scooter companies began in December last year and was expected to finish in June.

But the trial was extended until July 31 to cover the loss of operation during the Covid-19 lockdown.