Crash claims life of well-known Cantabrian

Jens Christensen. Photo: Susan Sandys

A well-known Canterbury property developer and residents' advocate was killed in a car crash on Sunday morning.

Christchurch resident Jens Christensen died at the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Lake Sumner Rd about 11.30am.

Another person sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital. The police serious crash unit was investigating.

Christensen, a great-grandad, had lived in Sumner for about seven years until his death but was well known for his work with the Rolleston Residents Association.

He led a fascinating life, going from police trainee to poultry farmer to property developer and politician.

Christensen was a life member of the Rolleston Residents Association and a former chair and vice chair.

He also spent three terms as a Selwyn district councillor between 1998 and 2007.

Christensen was due to speak at former mayor Bill Woods' funeral on Monday.

Jens Christensen compiled a book with fellow former Selwyn district councillor and property developer Annette Foster. The modern history book of Rolleston includes photos of how the town has grown, from 2006 to 2016. Photo: Selwyn Times

He grew up in Christchurch and left Christchurch Boys’ High to join the police at 17.

About a year later, when he was at police training school in Trentham, Upper Hutt, Christensen was a part of a team who helped rescue survivors from the Wahine ferry disaster in 1968.

"I had the police van out, I could hear the Wahine’s sinking unfolding on the police radio," Christensen told The Star in 2022.

"First thing I think I heard was: 'People are starting to abandon ship, they are jumping into the water'.

"I got on the two-way radio and said to the police central station, because phone lines were out to the Hutt Valley: 'I will get this van back to Trentham and muster some manpower to get to Eastbourne Beach'.

"That’s what we did, we got instructors’ cars, the police van, anything that was mobile."

A few years later, he left the police and moved back to Christchruch with his wife Karen.

Jens Christensen (third from right holding the stretcher) was a trainee police officer when he helped resuce the Wahine survivors. Photo: Supplied

When Christensen was 22, the couple went into the poultry industry and bought their first farm in Woolston. They sold their poultry business about 14 years later.

"I decided two things – I never wanted to employ staff again, nor deal directly with the public because we had 600-odd customers," Christensen told The Star in 2022.

"We rented a house for a year at Springston to decide what we were going to do. I decided development might be our next forte. It ended up in Rolleston."

Christensen bought 30 acres in Rolleston off the Crown in the 1990s.

The neighbour then put the adjoining 250 acres on the market - so Christensen bought that as well.

Jens Christensen featured in a mural on the side of the truck he used for his poultry business. Photo: Supplied

The original 30 acres is now known as Brookside Park after Christensen sold the land to the Selwyn District Council.

When the council wanted to name a new road in the reserve, a Rolleston Residents Association initiative led to it being called Christensen Parade.

As a Selwyn district councillor, Christensen held various portfolios, including employment, economic development, youth and youth employment.

He also chaired the Izone centre for 12 years.