Highlanders, Crusaders to clash in 2026 Super Rugby opener

The opening game of the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season has been confirmed - and it is a big one.
The Highlanders will host the defending champion Crusaders at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Friday, February 13.
A handful of other fixtures were confirmed yesterday: Crusaders v Blues at the new Christchurch stadium in May, Hurricanes v Moana Pasifika in round two, and Blues v Chiefs at Eden Park on February 14.
The full draw will not be released until today or tomorrow.
— Allied Media