Highlanders, Crusaders to clash in 2026 Super Rugby opener

Folau Fakatava of the Highlanders and Sevu Reece of the Crusaders. Photo: Getty Images

The opening game of the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season has been confirmed - and it is a big one.

The Highlanders will host the defending champion Crusaders at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Friday, February 13.

A handful of other fixtures were confirmed yesterday: Crusaders v Blues at the new Christchurch stadium in May, Hurricanes v Moana Pasifika in round two, and Blues v Chiefs at Eden Park on February 14.

The full draw will not be released until today or tomorrow.

— Allied Media