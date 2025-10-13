Tough times ahead for Ferrymead Heritage Park

Photo: Ferrymead Heritage Park

Ferrymead Heritage Park is in financial trouble and is looking at cost-cutting and possible job losses.

The outlook comes after it missed out on more funding from the city council.

A recent bid for $320,000 from the city council’s strengthening communities fund failed, on the back of missing out in June on a $700,000 to $1.2 million a year for the next three years as part of the council’s Annual Plan.

Said Ferrymead Trust chair Jackie Sutherland: “It’s week to week at the moment. We’re looking at cost cutting, expenditure, future events, looking at any way to get some funds.

“It’s a case of survive, revive and thrive going forward for the park.”

The trust had a meeting following the city council’s decision to discuss its future. Sutherland said closing was “not an option”.

Ferrymead Heritage Park general manager Ian France said the lack of funding could mean potential job losses for current full-time staff.

“We’re looking at going into a volunteer model, with more volunteers running the park,” he said.

The park currently employs six full-time staff.

France said the park is looking at looking at every line item in its expenditure to see where costs can be saved, and is considering corporate sponsorship as an alternative revenue source.

Ian France. Photo: Supplied

Admission prices increased by $5 in September. Adults now pay $20; children between 5-15, $15.

France said the park had received $1.5 million from the communities strengthening fund over the past 10 years.

“We were disappointed, a bit surprised as well,” he said about missing out this year.

The money would have been used for infrastructure repairs, which will now be delayed, and operational costs.

City council head of community support and partnerships, John Filsell, said the decision not to fund Ferrymead was made for a number of reasons.

“The grant funding requested would not have allowed the park to remain open over the duration of the grant (one year) in a manner described in the (Ferrymead’s) application.

“The applicant could not demonstrate medium to long-term sustainability due to its substantial reliance on future grant funding and unconfirmed revenue sources,” he said.

Low revenue income combined with high operating costs, and an increased number of applicants for funding were also factors.

France disagreed about the long-term sustainability of Ferrymead and said this had not been communicated to the park.

There was $3,762,107 available in the fund with the average grant $12,000.

Fund committee chair and Linwood Ward city councillor Yani Johanson said Ferrymead’s situation has not improved to the point where it is sustainable without significant funding.

It has received $878,000 in council grants over the past five years, he said.

Johanson passed a resolution to ensure council continue to work with the park towards a long-term solution and minimise operational costs after the local body election next week.

“No one wants to see the park collapse or fall over,” he said.

Heathcote Ward city councillor and mayoral hopeful Sara Templeton told The Star she had expected the strengthening communities funding to continue for the park.

Templeton was disappointed with the outcome but said short-term funding options are not the answer for the park.

France said the park’s situation is challenging.

“It is what it is and we’ve got to work with that accordingly. We are being as positive as we can be,” he said.

Admissions have increased on the previous year, he said.

“You’ve got to make sure that the income you're receiving is more than the expenses going out, but we’re also conscious of the challenges households are having in this economy.”