22yo who allegedly stole grandma's car arrested

A man who allegedly stole his grandmother’s car from Queenstown was busted by police after being caught speeding.

Police spotted the speeding car in Saint Andrew St in Duendin about 5.45am on Saturday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The car, a 2019-model BMW, was flagged as stolen.

A 22-year-old man had "taken his grandmother's vehicle without permission" earlier this month from an address in Queenstown, Bond said.

He was arrested and bailed to appear in the Dunedin District Court at a later date.

